Intel Core i9 11980HK vs i9 10900K
We compared two CPUs: the 2.6-3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 11980HK (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900K (desktop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11980HK
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1613 vs 1428 points
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +11%
592
531
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5054
Core i9 10900K +23%
6233
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3212
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24024
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +13%
1640
1454
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9946
Core i9 10900K +15%
11398
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|583 USD
|488 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-11980HK
|i9-10900K
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.6-3.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26-33x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11980HK official page
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
