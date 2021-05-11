Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11980HK or Core i9 10900K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11980HK vs i9 10900K

Intel Core i9 11980HK
VS
Intel Core i9 10900K
Intel Core i9 11980HK
Intel Core i9 10900K

We compared two CPUs: the 2.6-3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 11980HK (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900K (desktop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10900K and 11980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11980HK
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1613 vs 1428 points
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11980HK and i9 10900K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 May 1, 2020
Launch price 583 USD 488 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Comet Lake
Model number i9-11980HK i9-10900K
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 16 20
Base Frequency 2.6-3.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26-33x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 45-65 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11980HK official page Intel Core i9 10900K official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 10980HK or Intel Core i9 11980HK
2. Apple M1 or Intel Core i9 11980HK
3. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Intel Core i9 11980HK
4. AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS or Intel Core i9 11980HK
5. AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX or Intel Core i9 11980HK
6. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel Core i9 10900K
7. AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Intel Core i9 10900K
8. Intel Core i9 9900K or Intel Core i9 10900K
9. Intel Core i9 10900KF or Intel Core i9 10900K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 10900K or i9 11980HK?
EnglishРусский