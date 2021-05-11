Intel Core i9 11980HK vs i9 10980HK
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 11980HK against the 2.4 GHz i9 10980HK. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11980HK
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1628 vs 1257 points
- Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i9 11980HK – 45 vs 65 Watt
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +20%
585
488
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +34%
5054
3760
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2966
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16652
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +31%
1655
1260
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +14%
8763
7708
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|April 1, 2020
|Launch price
|583 USD
|583 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i9-11980HK
|i9-10980HK
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.6-3.3 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11980HK official page
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1