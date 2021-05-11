Intel Core i9 11980HK vs i9 11900H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6-3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 11980HK against the 2.1-2.5 GHz i9 11900H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11980HK
- Unlocked multiplier
- 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1613 vs 1153 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i9 11980HK – 45 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
592
Core i9 11900H +3%
607
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5054
Core i9 11900H +7%
5397
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +41%
1640
1163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11980HK +52%
9946
6537
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|583 USD
|546 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i9-11980HK
|i9-11900H
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.6-3.3 GHz
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26-33x
|21-25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11980HK official page
|Intel Core i9 11900H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
