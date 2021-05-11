Intel Core i9 11980HK vs i9 11900K
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.6-3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 11980HK (laptop) against the 3.5 GHz i9 11900K (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11980HK
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1789 vs 1628 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
585
Core i9 11900K +9%
636
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5054
Core i9 11900K +14%
5780
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3507
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
26196
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1655
Core i9 11900K +9%
1798
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8763
Core i9 11900K +11%
9690
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|583 USD
|539 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-11980HK
|i9-11900K
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.6-3.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45-65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11980HK official page
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1