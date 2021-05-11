Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11980HK or Core i9 11900K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11980HK vs i9 11900K

Intel Core i9 11980HK
VS
Intel Core i9 11900K
Intel Core i9 11980HK
Intel Core i9 11900K

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.6-3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 11980HK (laptop) against the 3.5 GHz i9 11900K (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11900K and 11980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11980HK
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1789 vs 1628 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11980HK and i9 11900K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 March 16, 2021
Launch price 583 USD 539 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Tiger Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i9-11980HK i9-11900K
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.6-3.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 45-65 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11980HK official page Intel Core i9 11900K official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 11900K or i9 11980HK?
