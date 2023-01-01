Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900H or Ryzen 5 5600H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H with 14-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 12900H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 8192 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1847 vs 1415 points
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +39%
1899
Ryzen 5 5600H
1369
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +66%
16482
Ryzen 5 5600H
9925
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +30%
3860
Ryzen 5 5600H
2965
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +70%
28929
Ryzen 5 5600H
16996
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +31%
1844
Ryzen 5 5600H
1404
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +96%
12692
Ryzen 5 5600H
6466
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900H and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i9-12900H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.8 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 6
Total Threads 20 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 115 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 768 448
TMUs 48 28
ROPs 24 7
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600H
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

