Intel Core i9 12900H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H with 14-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 8192 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1847 vs 1415 points
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +39%
1899
1369
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +66%
16482
9925
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +30%
3860
2965
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +70%
28929
16996
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +31%
1844
1404
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +96%
12692
6466
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Model number
|i9-12900H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.8 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|6
|Total Threads
|20
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|115 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|448
|TMUs
|48
|28
|ROPs
|24
|7
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2