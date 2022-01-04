Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900H or Ryzen 5 6600H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H with 14-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600H and 12900H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1865 vs 1472 points
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 1.46 TFLOPS
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +27%
1852
Ryzen 5 6600H
1463
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +78%
14229
Ryzen 5 6600H
7996
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900H and AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Rembrandt
Model number i9-12900H -
Socket BGA-1744 FP7
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon 660M

Performance

Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 768 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 16
Execution Units 96 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900H +16%
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 6600H
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900H official page AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 6600H or Intel Core i9 12900H?
