Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900H or Ryzen 7 5700G: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

Intel Core i9 12900H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
Intel Core i9 12900H
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and 12900H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700G – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1847 vs 1484 points
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +27%
1901
Ryzen 7 5700G
1496
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +19%
16675
Ryzen 7 5700G
13986
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +20%
3921
Ryzen 7 5700G
3255
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +19%
29262
Ryzen 7 5700G
24505
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +25%
1840
Ryzen 7 5700G
1472
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +35%
12636
Ryzen 7 5700G
9373
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900H and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 April 13, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Cezanne
Model number i9-12900H -
Socket BGA-1744 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 38x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700G
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900H official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 11800H and i9 12900H
2. Intel Core i9 12900K and i9 12900H
3. Intel Core i7 12800H and i9 12900H
4. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS and Intel Core i9 12900H
5. Intel Core i9 11950H and i9 12900H
6. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 7 5700G
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 7 5700G
8. Intel Core i5 12400 and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
9. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and Ryzen 7 5700G
10. Intel Core i7 12700 and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or Intel Core i9 12900H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский