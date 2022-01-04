Intel Core i9 12900H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H with 14-cores against the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1865 vs 1381 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i9 12900H – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +44%
1931
1340
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +58%
16732
10575
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +31%
4032
3068
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +49%
30892
20705
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +34%
1873
1395
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +93%
13440
6954
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i9-12900H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|28x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|12
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1