Intel Core i9 12900H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 45 vs 105 Watt
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1847 vs 1622 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Has 72 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +31%
1901
1446
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +17%
16675
14297
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +27%
3921
3086
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +7%
29262
27268
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +14%
1840
1610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +17%
12636
10816
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i9-12900H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|24
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1