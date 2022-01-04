Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900H or Ryzen 7 5800X3D: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X3D and 12900H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 45 vs 105 Watt
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1847 vs 1622 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
  • Has 72 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +17%
16675
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
14297
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +17%
12636
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
10816
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900H and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 March 15, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Vermeer
Model number i9-12900H -
Socket BGA-1744 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) No

Performance

Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 34x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 96MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz -
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900H official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 24

