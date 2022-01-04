Intel Core i9 12900H vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H with 14-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800U
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i9 12900H – 28 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +37%
1931
1413
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +38%
16732
12155
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4032
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
30892
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1873
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13440
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i9-12900H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|15-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
