Intel Core i9 12900H vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X (desktop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7800X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7800X – 45 vs 105 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2097 vs 1847 points
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1915
Ryzen 7 7800X +4%
1986
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16648
Ryzen 7 7800X +36%
22691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3905
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
29036
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1865
Ryzen 7 7800X +13%
2102
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12730
Ryzen 7 7800X +28%
16304
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 10, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Raphael
|Model number
|i9-12900H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|14
|10
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|40MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
