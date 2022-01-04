Intel Core i9 12900H vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
- Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 45 vs 105 Watt
- 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1865 vs 1300 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +46%
1931
1323
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16732
Ryzen 9 3900X +13%
18846
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +47%
4032
2750
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
30892
Ryzen 9 3900X +7%
33028
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +43%
1873
1307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +9%
13440
12339
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-12900H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|14
|12
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
