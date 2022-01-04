Intel Core i9 12900H vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H with 14-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 57% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1865 vs 1185 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i9 12900H – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +54%
1914
1242
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +50%
16482
10977
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +54%
4022
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +57%
30402
19347
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +58%
1861
1181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +84%
13176
7163
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-12900H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
