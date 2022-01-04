Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900H or Ryzen 9 5900X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Intel Core i9 12900H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
Intel Core i9 12900H
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900X and 12900H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 45 vs 105 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +23%
1931
Ryzen 9 5900X
1575
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H
16732
Ryzen 9 5900X +24%
20668
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +14%
4032
Ryzen 9 5900X
3523
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H
30892
Ryzen 9 5900X +29%
39812
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H
13440
Ryzen 9 5900X +8%
14453
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900H and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 October 8, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Vermeer
Model number i9-12900H -
Socket BGA-1744 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) No

Performance

Cores 14 12
Threads 20 24
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 37x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz -
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900H official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel Core i9 12900H?
