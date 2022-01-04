Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900H or Ryzen 9 5980HS: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS

Intel Core i9 12900H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
Intel Core i9 12900H
AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H with 14-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5980HS and 12900H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1865 vs 1482 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i9 12900H – 35 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +52%
19167
Ryzen 9 5980HS
12575
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +78%
14229
Ryzen 9 5980HS
7977
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900H and AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 7, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Cezanne
Model number i9-12900H -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 30x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 2100 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5980HS
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.3 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900H official page AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS or Intel Core i9 12900H?
