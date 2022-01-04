Intel Core i9 12900H vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
- Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 45 vs 170 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2273 vs 1847 points
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1911
Ryzen 9 7900X +7%
2045
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16722
Ryzen 9 7900X +78%
29704
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3886
Ryzen 9 7900X +11%
4306
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
28871
Ryzen 9 7900X +82%
52456
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1858
Ryzen 9 7900X +23%
2284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12712
Ryzen 9 7900X +64%
20798
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Raphael
|Model number
|i9-12900H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|14
|12
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|47x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|170 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|73.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1