Intel Core i9 12900H vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
- Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7950X – 45 vs 170 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2219 vs 1847 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1905
Ryzen 9 7950X +8%
2056
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16423
Ryzen 9 7950X +131%
37997
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3882
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
29088
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1838
Ryzen 9 7950X +20%
2203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12657
Ryzen 9 7950X +85%
23384
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|August 29, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Raphael
|Model number
|i9-12900H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|14
|16
|Threads
|20
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|170 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|73.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
