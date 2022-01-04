Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900H or Ryzen 9 7950X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900H vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Intel Core i9 12900H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
Intel Core i9 12900H
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7950X and 12900H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
  • Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7950X – 45 vs 170 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2219 vs 1847 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H
16423
Ryzen 9 7950X +131%
37997
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H
1838
Ryzen 9 7950X +20%
2203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H
12657
Ryzen 9 7950X +85%
23384
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900H and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 August 29, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Raphael
Model number i9-12900H -
Socket BGA-1744 AM5
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 14 16
Threads 20 32
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 45x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 35-45 W 170 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7950X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 73.1 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900H official page AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 11800H or Core i9 12900H
2. Core i9 12900K or Core i9 12900H
3. Core i7 12800H or Core i9 12900H
4. Ryzen 9 6900HS or Core i9 12900H
5. Core i9 11950H or Core i9 12900H
6. Core i9 12900K or Ryzen 9 7950X
7. Ryzen 7 5700X or Ryzen 9 7950X
8. Core i7 13700K or Ryzen 9 7950X
9. Ryzen 9 7900X or Ryzen 9 7950X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X or Intel Core i9 12900H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский