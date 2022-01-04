Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900H or Ryzen Threadripper 3990X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900H vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X

Intel Core i9 12900H
VS
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
Intel Core i9 12900H
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X

We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X (desktop) with 64-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3990X and 12900H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – 45 vs 280 Watt
  • 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1865 vs 1236 points
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
  • Has 104 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 50 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900H and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 10, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Zen 2
Model number i9-12900H -
Socket BGA-1744 sTRX4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) No

Performance

Cores 14 64
Threads 20 128
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 29x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 128MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 280 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz -
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 95.37 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900H official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 64

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X or Intel Core i9 12900H?
