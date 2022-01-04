Intel Core i9 12900H vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
- Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX – 45 vs 280 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- 46% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1865 vs 1281 points
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16732
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +49%
4032
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
30892
40239
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +46%
1873
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13440
16240
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|July 14, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-12900H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|sWRX8
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|14
|16
|Threads
|20
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900H official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|128
