We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3955WX and 12900H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
  • Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX – 45 vs 280 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • 46% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1865 vs 1281 points
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900H and AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 July 14, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Zen 2
Model number i9-12900H -
Socket BGA-1744 sWRX8
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) No

Performance

Cores 14 16
Threads 20 32
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 39x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 280 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz -
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900H official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 128

