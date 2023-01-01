Intel Core i9 12900H vs i5 1235U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H with 14-cores against the 1.3 GHz i5 1235U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
- Has 12288 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1847 vs 1578 points
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +16%
1899
1637
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +150%
16482
6599
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +17%
3860
3286
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +114%
28929
13539
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +18%
1844
1567
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +104%
12692
6225
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i9-12900H
|i5-1235U
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|2
|P-Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|0.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.8 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|14
|10
|Total Threads
|20
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|13x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|12-15 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|115 W
|55 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|96
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900H official page
|Intel Core i5 1235U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
