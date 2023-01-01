Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900H or Core i5 1240P: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H with 14-cores against the 1.7 GHz i5 1240P with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1240P and 12900H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
  • Has 12288 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1847 vs 1589 points
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +27%
1899
Core i5 1240P
1497
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +78%
16482
Core i5 1240P
9269
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +19%
3860
Core i5 1240P
3243
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +69%
28929
Core i5 1240P
17151
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +17%
1844
Core i5 1240P
1582
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +62%
12692
Core i5 1240P
7846
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900H and i5 1240P

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Alder Lake
Model number i9-12900H i5-1240P
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 4
P-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.8 GHz 3.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 14 12
Total Threads 20 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 17x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 20-28 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 115 W 64 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 768 640
TMUs 48 40
ROPs 24 20
Execution Units 96 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 1240P
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900H official page Intel Core i5 1240P official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1240P or i9 12900H?
