Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900H or Core i5 12600K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900H vs i5 12600K

Intel Core i9 12900H
VS
Intel Core i5 12600K
Intel Core i9 12900H
Intel Core i5 12600K

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K (desktop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600K and 12900H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 45 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H
16732
Core i5 12600K +4%
17385
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +13%
30892
Core i5 12600K
27326
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +14%
13440
Core i5 12600K
11821
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900H and i5 12600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 October 27, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-12900H i5-12600K
Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 14 10
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 37x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 9728K (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 768 256
TMUs 48 16
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 12600K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900H official page Intel Core i5 12600K official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 11800H or Core i9 12900H
2. Core i9 11900H or Core i9 12900H
3. Ryzen 9 6900HX or Core i9 12900H
4. Ryzen 7 6800H or Core i9 12900H
5. Core i9 11950H or Core i9 12900H
6. Ryzen 7 5800X or Core i5 12600K
7. Core i7 10700K or Core i5 12600K
8. Core i9 10900K or Core i5 12600K
9. Core i5 11600K or Core i5 12600K
10. Core i9 12900K or Core i5 12600K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12600K or i9 12900H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский