We compared two 14-core CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H (laptop) against the 3.5 GHz i5 13600K (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13600K and 12900H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H
16482
Core i5 13600K +42%
23353
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H
28929
Core i5 13600K +32%
38137
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H
12692
Core i5 13600K +27%
16086
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900H and i5 13600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 September 27, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i9-12900H i5-13600K
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) UHD Graphics 770

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 5.1 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.8 GHz 3.9 GHz
Total
Total Cores 14 14
Total Threads 20 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 35x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 2MB (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1700
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 125 W
Max. Boost TDP 115 W 181 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 768 256
TMUs 48 16
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 13600K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900H official page Intel Core i5 13600K official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 13600K or i9 12900H?
