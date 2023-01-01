Intel Core i9 12900H vs i5 13600K VS Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i5 13600K We compared two 14-core CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H (laptop) against the 3.5 GHz i5 13600K (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 13600K and 12900H Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K Newer - released 8-months later

Newer - released 8-months later Unlocked multiplier

Unlocked multiplier Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM

Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900H and i5 13600K

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 4, 2022 September 27, 2022 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake Raptor Lake Model number i9-12900H i5-13600K Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) UHD Graphics 770

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 6 6 P-Threads 12 12 Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 3.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 5.1 GHz Efficient Cores E-Cores 8 8 E-Threads 8 8 Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz 2.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.8 GHz 3.9 GHz Total Total Cores 14 14 Total Threads 20 20 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 25x 35x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 2MB (per core) L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1700 TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 125 W Max. Boost TDP 115 W 181 W Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 770 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1500 MHz Shading Units 768 256 TMUs 48 16 ROPs 24 8 Execution Units 96 32 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i9 12900H 1.69 TFLOPS Core i5 13600K 0.78 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 89.6 GB/s ECC Support No Yes

Misc Official site Intel Core i9 12900H official page Intel Core i5 13600K official page PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 28 20