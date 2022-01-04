Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900H or Core i7 10870H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H with 14-cores against the 2.2 GHz i7 10870H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10870H and 12900H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1874 vs 1240 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10870H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +68%
16470
Core i7 10870H
9830
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +99%
29518
Core i7 10870H
14849
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +82%
12831
Core i7 10870H
7054
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900H and i7 10870H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 September 10, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Comet Lake
Model number i9-12900H i7-10870H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 22x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 35-45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 768 192
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 3
Execution Units 96 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 10870H
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900H official page Intel Core i7 10870H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10870H or i9 12900H?
