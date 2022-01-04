Intel Core i9 12900H vs i7 1180G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H with 14-cores against the 0.9-2.2 GHz i7 1180G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1865 vs 1465 points
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1180G7
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 12900H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +50%
1931
1289
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +385%
16732
3453
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +73%
4032
2334
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +366%
30892
6635
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +28%
1873
1466
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +172%
13440
4936
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i9-12900H
|i7-1180G7
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1598
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|14
|4
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|0.9-2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|9-22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900H official page
|Intel Core i7 1180G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
