We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H with 14-cores against the 2.1-2.5 GHz i7 11850H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.742 TFLOPS
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1865 vs 1594 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +56%
19179
Core i7 11850H
12329
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +66%
14215
Core i7 11850H
8564
Specifications

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 May 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Tiger Lake H45
Model number i9-12900H i7-11850H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)

Performance

Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 21-25x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 768 256
TMUs 48 16
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900H +128%
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 11850H
0.742 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900H official page Intel Core i7 11850H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

