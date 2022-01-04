Intel Core i9 12900H vs i7 1255U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H with 14-cores against the 1.7 GHz i7 1255U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1847 vs 1629 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1255U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 12900H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +8%
1911
1773
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +123%
16722
7509
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +15%
3886
3380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +112%
28871
13594
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +13%
1858
1639
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +83%
12712
6962
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Alder Lake-U
|Model number
|i9-12900H
|i7-1255U
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Performance
|Cores
|14
|10
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|17x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|12-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900H official page
|Intel Core i7 1255U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
