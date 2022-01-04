Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900H or Core i7 12650H: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900H vs i7 12650H

Intel Core i9 12900H
VS
Intel Core i7 12650H
Intel Core i9 12900H
Intel Core i7 12650H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H with 14-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 12650H with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12650H and 12900H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +26%
13440
Core i7 12650H
10625
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900H and i7 12650H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Alder Lake-H
Model number i9-12900H i7-12650H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)

Performance

Cores 14 10
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 23x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 16
Execution Units 96 64
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 12650H
1.21 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900H official page Intel Core i7 12650H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 12900H and Apple M1 Max
2. Intel Core i9 12900H and Intel Core i7 12700H
3. Intel Core i9 12900H and Intel Core i9 12900K
4. Intel Core i9 12900H and Intel Core i7 12800H
5. Intel Core i9 12900H and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
6. Intel Core i7 12650H and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
7. Intel Core i7 12650H and Intel Core i7 12700H
8. Intel Core i7 12650H and Intel Core i5 12500H
9. Intel Core i7 12650H and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
10. Intel Core i7 12650H and AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12650H or i9 12900H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский