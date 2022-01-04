Intel Core i9 12900H vs i7 12700
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 2.1 GHz i7 12700 (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i7 12700 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1847 vs 1522 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +2%
1901
1868
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16675
Core i7 12700 +18%
19706
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3921
3919
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
29262
Core i7 12700 +7%
31325
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +21%
1840
1518
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12636
Core i7 12700 +3%
13012
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 1, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-12900H
|i7-12700
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|14
|12
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|256
|TMUs
|48
|16
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, DDR5-4800
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900H official page
|Intel Core i7 12700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
