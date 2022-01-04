Intel Core i9 12900H vs i7 12700K
We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700K (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 45 vs 125 Watt
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.78 TFLOPS
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1786
Core i7 12700K +8%
1926
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
19167
Core i7 12700K +19%
22797
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3977
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
33032
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1852
Core i7 12700K +4%
1922
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +2%
14229
13954
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-12900H
|i7-12700K
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|14
|12
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|256
|TMUs
|48
|16
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900H official page
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
