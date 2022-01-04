Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900H or Core i7 12700KF: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900H vs i7 12700KF

Intel Core i9 12900H
VS
Intel Core i7 12700KF
Intel Core i9 12900H
Intel Core i7 12700KF

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700KF (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700KF and 12900H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 12700KF – 45 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H
16732
Core i7 12700KF +37%
22844
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H
30892
Core i7 12700KF +10%
34006
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900H and i7 12700KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 October 27, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-12900H i7-12700KF
Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) No

Performance

Cores 14 12
Threads 20 20
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz -
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900H official page Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i9 12900H or M1 Max
2. Core i9 12900H or Core i7 12700H
3. Core i9 12900H or Core i9 12900K
4. Core i9 12900H or Core i7 12800H
5. Core i9 12900H or Ryzen 9 6900HS
6. Core i7 12700KF or Ryzen 5 5600X
7. Core i7 12700KF or Ryzen 9 5900X
8. Core i7 12700KF or Core i9 11900K
9. Core i7 12700KF or Core i5 12600K
10. Core i7 12700KF or Core i9 11900KF

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12700KF or i9 12900H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский