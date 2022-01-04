Intel Core i9 12900H vs i7 12800HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H with 14-cores against the 2.0 GHz i7 12800HX with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
- Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i7 12800HX – 45 vs 55 Watt
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800HX
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +6%
1911
1801
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16722
Core i7 12800HX +21%
20165
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3886
Core i7 12800HX +2%
3966
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
28871
Core i7 12800HX +20%
34503
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +6%
1858
1761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12712
Core i7 12800HX +12%
14249
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|May 10, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Alder Lake-HX
|Model number
|i9-12900H
|i7-12800HX
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1964
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
Performance
|Cores
|14
|16
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|45-55 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|256
|TMUs
|48
|16
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900H official page
|Intel Core i7 12800HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
