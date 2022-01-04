Intel Core i9 12900H vs i7 1280P
We compared two 14-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H against the 1.8 GHz i7 1280P. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1865 vs 1637 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1280P
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i9 12900H – 28 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1931
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16732
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4032
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
30892
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +14%
1873
1638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +32%
13440
10180
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Alder Lake-P
|Model number
|i9-12900H
|i7-1280P
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Performance
|Cores
|14
|14
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|18x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|20-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900H official page
|Intel Core i7 1280P official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1