Intel Core i9 12900H vs i7 1280P VS Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i7 1280P We compared two 14-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H against the 1.8 GHz i7 1280P. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1280P and 12900H Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1865 vs 1637 points

4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz) Advantages of Intel Core i7 1280P Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i9 12900H – 28 vs 45 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900H and i7 1280P

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 4, 2022 February 23, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-H Alder Lake-P Model number i9-12900H i7-1280P Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Performance Cores 14 14 Threads 20 20 Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 1.8 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.8 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 25x 18x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 35-45 W 20-28 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1450 MHz Shading Units 768 768 TMUs 48 48 ROPs 24 24 Execution Units 96 96 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i9 12900H 1.69 TFLOPS Core i7 1280P 1.69 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support - No Misc Official site Intel Core i9 12900H official page Intel Core i7 1280P official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 28 20