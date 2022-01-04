Intel Core i9 12900H vs i7 13700K
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.4 GHz i7 13700K (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 13700K – 45 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2154 vs 1847 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1905
Core i7 13700K +9%
2070
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
16423
Core i7 13700K +84%
30251
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3882
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
29088
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1838
Core i7 13700K +16%
2134
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12657
Core i7 13700K +66%
21067
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|September 27, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Raptor Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-12900H
|i7-13700K
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|14
|16
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|2MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|256
|TMUs
|48
|16
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900H official page
|Intel Core i7 13700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
