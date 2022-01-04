Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900H or Core i7 9700K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900H vs i7 9700K

Intel Core i9 12900H
VS
Intel Core i7 9700K
Intel Core i9 12900H
Intel Core i7 9700K

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 9700K (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9700K and 12900H
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
  • Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later
  • Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 45 vs 95 Watt
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1847 vs 1286 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +49%
1901
Core i7 9700K
1279
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +77%
16675
Core i7 9700K
9407
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +36%
3921
Core i7 9700K
2873
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +103%
29262
Core i7 9700K
14448
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +43%
1840
Core i7 9700K
1285
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +71%
12636
Core i7 9700K
7382
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900H and i7 9700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 October 8, 2018
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Coffee Lake
Model number i9-12900H i7-9700K
Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 14 8
Threads 20 8
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 36x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 35-45 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 768 192
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 3
Execution Units 96 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 9700K
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900H official page Intel Core i7 9700K official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 9700K or i9 12900H?
