Intel Core i9 12900H vs i7 9700K
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 9700K (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
- Newer - released 3-years and 3-months later
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 45 vs 95 Watt
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 6 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1847 vs 1286 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +49%
1901
1279
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +77%
16675
9407
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +36%
3921
2873
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +103%
29262
14448
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +43%
1840
1285
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +71%
12636
7382
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|October 8, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-12900H
|i7-9700K
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|192
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|3
|Execution Units
|96
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900H official page
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
