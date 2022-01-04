Intel Core i9 12900H vs i7 9750H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H with 14-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 9750H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
- Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- 71% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1865 vs 1088 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +62%
1786
1103
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +179%
19167
6871
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2473
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11171
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +71%
1852
1082
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +170%
14229
5265
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|April 23, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-12900H
|i7-9750H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|14
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1150 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|192
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|3
|Execution Units
|96
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900H official page
|Intel Core i7 9750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
