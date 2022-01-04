Intel Core i9 12900H vs i9 11900K
We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i9 12900H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.5 GHz i9 11900K (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900H
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 45 vs 125 Watt
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +9%
1792
1648
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +28%
19507
15216
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3524
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25822
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900H +4%
1875
1802
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900H +30%
14334
10991
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-12900H
|i9-11900K
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|256
|TMUs
|48
|64
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900H official page
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
