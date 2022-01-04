Intel Core i9 12900HK vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HK with 14-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HK
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 57% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1846 vs 1177 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 45 vs 54 Watt
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +52%
1906
1257
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +62%
18227
11246
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +49%
3943
2651
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +57%
30123
19202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +57%
1863
1184
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +105%
13849
6744
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-12900HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|448
|TMUs
|48
|28
|ROPs
|24
|7
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900HK official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
