We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HK with 14-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800H and 12900HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HK
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 57% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1846 vs 1177 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 45 vs 54 Watt
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +62%
18227
Ryzen 7 4800H
11246
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +57%
30123
Ryzen 7 4800H
19202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +105%
13849
Ryzen 7 4800H
6744
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900HK and AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Zen 2
Model number i9-12900HK -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 29x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 768 448
TMUs 48 28
ROPs 24 7
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900HK
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 4800H
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900HK official page AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H or Intel Core i9 12900HK?
