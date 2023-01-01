Intel Core i9 12900HK vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HK (laptop) with 14-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X (desktop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HK
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2097 vs 1665 points
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1935
Ryzen 7 7800X +1%
1952
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
18225
Ryzen 7 7800X +23%
22425
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3741
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
28652
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1653
Ryzen 7 7800X +26%
2091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13593
Ryzen 7 7800X +18%
16012
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 10, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i9-12900HK
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|10
|P-Threads
|12
|20
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.8 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|10
|Total Threads
|20
|20
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|40MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM5
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|105 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|115 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|128
|TMUs
|48
|8
|ROPs
|24
|4
|Execution Units
|96
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900HK official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
