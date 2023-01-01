Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900HK or Ryzen 7 7800X: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HK (laptop) with 14-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X (desktop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7800X and 12900HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HK
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2097 vs 1665 points
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK
18225
Ryzen 7 7800X +23%
22425
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK
13593
Ryzen 7 7800X +18%
16012
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900HK and AMD Ryzen 7 7800X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 10, 2023
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 4 (Raphael)
Model number i9-12900HK -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 10
P-Threads 12 20
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 5.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.8 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 10
Total Threads 20 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 45x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) -
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 40MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1744 AM5
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 105 W
Max. Boost TDP 115 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 768 128
TMUs 48 8
ROPs 24 4
Execution Units 96 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900HK
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7800X
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900HK official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X or Intel Core i9 12900HK?
