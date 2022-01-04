Intel Core i9 12900HK vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HK (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HK
- Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3950X – 45 vs 105 Watt
- 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1846 vs 1291 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +46%
1906
1305
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
18227
Ryzen 9 3950X +26%
22885
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +43%
3943
2752
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
30123
Ryzen 9 3950X +30%
39216
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +43%
1863
1302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13849
Ryzen 9 3950X +6%
14679
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|November 25, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-12900HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|14
|16
|Threads
|20
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900HK official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1