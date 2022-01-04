Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900HK or Ryzen 9 5900HX: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HK with 14-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900HX and 12900HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HK
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900HX – 45 vs 54 Watt
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1851 vs 1491 points
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900HK and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Cezanne
Model number i9-12900HK -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900HK official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX or Intel Core i9 12900HK?
