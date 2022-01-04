Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900HK or Ryzen 9 5950X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900HK vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Intel Core i9 12900HK
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
Intel Core i9 12900HK
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

We compared two CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HK (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5950X and 12900HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HK
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 45 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK
18198
Ryzen 9 5950X +42%
25837
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK
13911
Ryzen 9 5950X +29%
17971
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900HK and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 October 8, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Vermeer
Model number i9-12900HK -
Socket BGA-1744 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) No

Performance

Cores 14 16
Threads 20 32
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 34x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz -
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900HK
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5950X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900HK official page AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

