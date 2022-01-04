Intel Core i9 12900HK vs AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HK with 14-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HK
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1846 vs 1482 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i9 12900HK – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +25%
1899
1523
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +45%
18198
12575
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3127
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21409
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +25%
1835
1469
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +74%
13911
7977
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 7, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i9-12900HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900HK official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|12
