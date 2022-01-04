Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900HK or Ryzen 9 7900X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900HK vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

Intel Core i9 12900HK
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
Intel Core i9 12900HK
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HK (laptop) with 14-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7900X and 12900HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HK
  • Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 45 vs 170 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
  • Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK
18483
Ryzen 9 7900X +58%
29163
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900HK and AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 September 29, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Raphael
Model number i9-12900HK -
Socket BGA-1744 AM5
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 14 12
Threads 20 24
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 47x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 35-45 W 170 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900HK
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7900X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900HK official page AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X or Intel Core i9 12900HK?
