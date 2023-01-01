Intel Core i9 12900HK vs AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HK with 14-cores against the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7945HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2005 vs 1802 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1949
1949
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
18468
Ryzen 9 7945HX +89%
34830
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3795
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
29025
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1802
Ryzen 9 7945HX +12%
2015
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13513
Ryzen 9 7945HX +40%
18854
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
|Model number
|i9-12900HK
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|16
|P-Threads
|12
|32
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.8 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|16
|Total Threads
|20
|32
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FL1
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|55-75 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|115 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|128
|TMUs
|48
|8
|ROPs
|24
|4
|Execution Units
|96
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900HK official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
