Intel Core i9 12900HK vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HK (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X (desktop) with 32-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HK
- Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
- Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X – 45 vs 280 Watt
- More than 32° C higher critical temperature
- 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1846 vs 1275 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
- Has 104 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 18 more physical cores
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +46%
1906
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
18227
Ryzen Threadripper 3970X +159%
47137
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +46%
3943
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
30123
Ryzen Threadripper 3970X +112%
63998
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +45%
1863
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13849
25027
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|November 25, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-12900HK
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|sTRX4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|14
|32
|Threads
|20
|64
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|23.5 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|68°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|95.37 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900HK official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|64
