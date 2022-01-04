Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900HK or Ryzen Threadripper 3970X: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HK (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X (desktop) with 32-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3970X and 12900HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HK
  • Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
  • Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X – 45 vs 280 Watt
  • More than 32° C higher critical temperature
  • 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1846 vs 1275 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
  • Has 104 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 18 more physical cores
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900HK and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 November 25, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Zen 2
Model number i9-12900HK -
Socket BGA-1744 sTRX4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) No

Performance

Cores 14 32
Threads 20 64
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 37x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 128MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 23.5 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 280 W
Max. temperature 100°C 68°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz -
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 95.37 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900HK official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 64

