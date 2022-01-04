Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 12900HK or Apple M1: what's better?

Intel Core i9 12900HK vs Apple M1

Intel Core i9 12900HK
VS
Apple M1
Intel Core i9 12900HK
Apple M1

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HK with 14-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 12900HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HK
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 69% less energy than the Core i9 12900HK – 14 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • More powerful Apple M1 GPU integrated graphics: 2.6 vs 1.69 TFLOPS

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +6%
1853
Apple M1
1754
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +37%
13293
Apple M1
9671
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 12900HK and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-H Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i9-12900HK -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 14 8
Threads 20 8
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 38x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 45 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 768 1024
TMUs 48 64
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 12900HK
1.69 TFLOPS
Apple M1 +54%
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 12900HK official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i9 12900HK?
