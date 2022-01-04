Intel Core i9 12900HK vs i7 11370H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HK with 14-cores against the 3.0-3.3 GHz i7 11370H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HK
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1846 vs 1426 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i9 12900HK – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +24%
1906
1533
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +218%
18227
5723
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +29%
3943
3060
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +145%
30123
12294
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +30%
1863
1438
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +183%
13849
4891
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Tiger Lake H35
|Model number
|i9-12900HK
|i7-11370H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics 96
Performance
|Cores
|14
|4
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|30-33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1350 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900HK official page
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
