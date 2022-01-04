Intel Core i9 12900HK vs i7 1185G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HK with 14-cores against the 1.2-3.0 GHz i7 1185G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HK
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1846 vs 1523 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i9 12900HK – 28 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +31%
1899
1450
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +220%
18198
5689
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2911
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10928
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +21%
1835
1516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +167%
13911
5202
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i9-12900HK
|i7-1185G7
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|14
|4
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|12-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1350 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900HK official page
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
