Intel Core i9 12900HK vs i7 1260P
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 12900HK with 14-cores against the 2.1 GHz i7 1260P with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900HK
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i9 12900HK – 28 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +12%
1958
1742
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +89%
18546
9828
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +15%
3790
3310
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +71%
29286
17115
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1678
Core i7 1260P +6%
1777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 12900HK +48%
13662
9212
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Alder Lake-P
|Model number
|i9-12900HK
|i7-1260P
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Performance
|Cores
|14
|12
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|20-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 12900HK official page
|Intel Core i7 1260P official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
